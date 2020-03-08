The Athens-Clarke County Police Department released a map Friday of areas in Athens predicted to have high rates of burglaries and entering autos during spring break, based on data collected between 2015 and 2019.
The areas expected to see an increase in these crimes include North Grove Apartments and Oak Hill Apartments — now Arch + Vine Apartments — as well as areas around Cedar Creek, Riverbend, Pineview, Baxter Street, Peter Street and Old Epps Bridge, according to the map.
According to an ACCPD press release, burglaries and entering autos have increased by double-digits during past spring breaks. The crimes are generally focused in areas with high University of Georgia student populations.
The release advised residents who may be traveling over spring break to take precautions including locking doors and windows, leaving lights on or using smart lights or timers, arming alarm systems and hiding or taking valuables.
