Police arrested a 15-year-old and a 21-year-old and charged them with the murder of a 19-year-old that occurred on Thursday, according to a press release from the Athens-Clarke County Police Department.
The 19-year-old victim, Ketorian Cooper, was shot in the breezeway of the 110 building at the Bethel Midtown Village apartments around 4:30 p.m. He was transported to the hospital but died of his injuries, according to the release.
Police are still investigating the incident, and anyone with information is asked to contact Det. David Harrison at 762-400-7361 or david.harrison@accgov.com.