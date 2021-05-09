The Athens-Clarke County Police Department took a 15-year-old into custody Sunday in connection with a murder, according to a press release.
Around 11 p.m. on Saturday, police responded to a shooting on Carriage Court. They found Carlos Harper, 38, with gunshot wounds. Harper was transported to the hospital, and was pronounced dead, according to the release.
The 15-year-old was arrested on charges of murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a person under 18 and possession of a firearm during commission of a crime, according to the release.
The investigation into the shooting is still active, and anybody with information is asked to contact Det. David Harrison at 762-400-7361 or david.harrison@accgov.com.