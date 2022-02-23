On Wednesday, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department executed a search warrant that led to the arrest of three alleged gang members, according to an ACCPD press release.
Seven firearms, including two rifles and five handguns, over nine pounds of marijuana and $52,000 were seized as a result of the search warrant, the release said.
According to the report, the three men arrested are identified as being 20-year-old Jakiyah Brown, 21-year-old Damari Jones and 33-year-old Javaris Barnes, all residents of Athens.
Jones was arrested on five charges including violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. At the time of his arrest, Jones was out on bond for these same two violations and was on probation for aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, the release said.
Barnes was arrested for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and is currently on probation for four counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
All three men were arrested for possession of marijuana.
Over the past two months, ACCPD has made 28 arrests of alleged known gang members or associates as efforts to target criminal street gang activity continue. Additionally, ACCPD has seized 23 firearms, drugs and stolen property.
Anyone with information about criminal street gang activity is asked to use ACCPD’s Crime Tip Line at 706-705-4775, email the Gang Unit at gangunit@accgov.com, or contact them through their anonymous online tip website at https://www.accgov.com/FormCenter/Police-27/Criminal-Gang-Activity-Tips-759.