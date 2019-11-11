A Madison County deputy sheriff was arrested for the murder of a 26-year-old man on Nov. 11, according to an Athens-Clarke County Police Department press release.
ACCPD charged Winford “Trey” Terrell Adams III, 32, with murder “stemming from a domestic incident,” according to the release. Adams was off-duty and in plain clothes at the time of the incident.
According to the release, police responded to a shooting in the 6000 block of Old Jefferson Road at approximately 6:48 p.m. on Nov. 10. The victim was found shot multiple times, and was taken to a local hospital, where he died.
The victim’s name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, and ACCPD is continuing to investigate the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.