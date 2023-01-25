On Jan. 24, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department arrested Ronnie Smith, a 23-year-old from Acworth, Georgia, for his involvement in a Nov. 6, 2022 shooting in the area of Clayton Street and Jackson Street, according to a press release from ACCPD.
Smith is charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, the release said.
On Nov. 6 at approximately 1 a.m., officers responded after hearing gunshots in the area. They were notified that a 20-year-old man received a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and had arrived at the hospital, according to the report.