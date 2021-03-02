The Athens-Clarke County Police Department arrested a suspect in an armed robbery, kidnapping and sexual assault that occurred Sunday, according to an ACCPD press release.
Melvin Allison, 51, of Jackson County is charged with six offenses including armed robbery, kidnapping, false imprisonment and sexual battery, according to the release.
Allison allegedly entered Golden Pantry on Tallassee Road, implied he had a firearm, stole several items and sexually assaulted the cashier. He then forced the cashier to “go to various locations,” and held her against her will in a hotel. The cashier was eventually able to escape and call for help, according to the report.
The investigation is still ongoing, and anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Det. Daniel Schmidt at 762-400-7308 or daniel.schmidt@accgov.com.
Anyone who has been affected by sexual assault can get support by contacting The Cottage at 877-363-1912.