This week, the University of Georgia announced upcoming updates for DegreeWorks and the Single Sign-On service.

According to separate emails from the Registrar Office and ArchNews, DegreeWorks will undergo maintenance from April 26-28 and be down April 29 in preparation for a May 1 update. Effective May 18, the login process for systems that use Single Sign-On, including eLC, Athena and OneUSG, will change for students, faculty and staff.