On April 20, Athens-Clarke County Police Department arrested Ambria Rhodes, 29, for her involvement in the April 16 shooting that occurred at Coleridge Court, according to an ACCPD press release.
A 29-year-old woman was shot and transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Rhodes was taken into custody for her involvement in the incident and charged with aggravated battery, the release said.
The investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact ACCPD.