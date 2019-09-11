The Athens-Clarke County Police Department arrested a suspect in the Sept. 10 shooting in the 600 block of College Avenue, a Sept. 11 ACCPD press release said.
Oscar Zarco, 29, of Athens, was arrested for battery, two counts of cruelty to children in the 3rd degree and aggressive driving.
According to the release, witnesses told investigators that Zarco had been aggressively driving “with another vehicle” near College Avenue and Hoyt Street. The two vehicles stopped and an altercation occurred between Zarco and the other driver.
“A firearm was discharged but no one was injured,” the release said.
The shooting caused schools and businesses in the area to go on lockdown on Tuesday.
Zarco was transported to the Athens-Clarke County Jail and booked around 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 10. His combined bail is $17,500.
