On July 24, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department investigators arrested Kiresa Cooper, a 27-year-old Athens resident, for the murder of Auriel Callaway, a pregnant woman who was shot and killed on July 22.
Cooper was booked for one count aggravated assault and one count felony murder after she was arrested in Cobb County and transported to the Clarke County Jail, according to an ACCPD news release.
According to the release, Callaway was an innocent bystander in a fight between two groups that escalated to gunfire on Carriage Court. Callaway was shot after attempting to move her child to safety. ACCPD investigators “do not believe Callaway was intentionally targeted.”
When ACCPD officers arrived at the scene, they performed procedures on Callaway. EMS transported Callaway to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Callaway’s unborn child did not survive, according to the release.
“This reckless act of violence took the life of a young mother in her prime as well as her unborn child,” ACCPD Chief of Police Cleveland Spruill said in a statement. “Such senseless violence shall not be tolerated and all our investigative resources and tools were brought to bear to locate and apprehend the suspect.”
According to the release, ACCPD’s investigation was aided by the community which “came forward with details about the incident.”
