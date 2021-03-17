The Athens-Clarke County Police Department arrested a man Wednesday in connection with a shooting that occurred around the 2300 block of West Broad Street, according to a press release.
Police responded to a report of gunshots in the area, and while investigating, police were made aware that a person had checked into nearby hospital with a gunshot wound to the head. Police determined the victims injuries were related to the gunshots heard in the area, and were able to locate the suspect, according to the report
The suspect, a 28-year-old man from Athens, was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. The victim’s injuries were not life-threatening, according to the report.