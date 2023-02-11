On Friday, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department arrested 20-year-old Athens resident Ytrevious Roberson, for several counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, according to a press release from ACCPD. The charges are in relation to two separate shootings in Athens in 2022.
The first shooting took place on Jan. 13, 2022 in the 100 block of Chatham Drive, and the second occurred on Dec. 29, 2022 in the 300 block of Carver Drive, according to the release.
The release said 26-year-old Athens resident Douglas Dalton Jr. was found to be concealing Roberson in an attempt to prevent law enforcement from apprehending him. Dalton was arrested and charged with hindering apprehension of a criminal, according to the release.