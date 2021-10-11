Rack of Space Jam T-shirts stolen
On Oct. 2, police reported to a shoplifting incident at City Gear, according to an Athens-Clarke County Police Department report.
A City Gear employee told the reporting officer that the suspect had entered the store, grabbed an armful of Space Jam shirts from a rack and ran outside. The suspect then drove off, according to the report.
The employee estimated that the merchandise taken included 15 T-shirts, valued at $35 each, according to the report.
The employee was able to take a picture of the vehicle’s tag, which she provided the officer. The business also has video footage, which was unavailable at the time, according to the report.
Cleaning supplies stolen from car
On Oct. 5, police reported to a call regarding a stolen vehicle. The victim told officers that she had last seen the car at 8 p.m. the night before and that it was missing when we woke up, according to an ACCPD report.
Before completing the stolen vehicle report, it was located in the parking lot of Hilltop Grille. Upon recovering the vehicle, the victim found that cleaning supplies and a Narcotics Anonymous keychain were stolen, according to the report.
A nearby business provided camera footage of the vehicle being dropped off to the police. The video shows a man driving into the parking lot, exiting the vehicle while covering his head with white cloth and walking away from the vehicle.
Man blackmailed for puppy
On Sept. 29, police reported to Target in response to a possible phone scam, according to an ACCPD report.
The victim had adopted a puppy two days prior but after bringing it home, the dog escaped through an open door. The victim posted an ad on the app Pawboost in an attempt to find the dog, according to the report.
The victim received a text saying that a man had found the dog and would give her an address to meet, but he “was not going to give the dog to her for free.” The man instructed the victim to purchase an eBay gift card and to send a picture of the card, according to the report.
The officer told the victim to drive to the meeting place and call the man while the officer parked around the corner out of sight. The man refused to come out of the residence as he believed it was a setup according to the report.
The man said that unless he received the full digits of a gift card, he would sell the dog, according to the report.