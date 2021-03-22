15-year-old drives through yards, almost hits child
A 15-year-old girl drove a car through two yards on East Meadow Drive, damaging property and almost hitting a child, according to an Athens-Clarke County Police Department report.
A witness said the girl was driving around 60 mph when she drove into the first yard and nearly struck his car, according to the report. He also told police the girl nearly struck a child who was playing in the yard..
Several structures were damaged during the incident, totaling over $2,300 in damages, according to the report.
Police stopped the car on Cherokee Road and found the girl driving the car with another girl also in the car. The girl driving had a learner’s permit, and was released to her mother, according to the report.
Battery at Boar’s Head Lounge
A man hit a bouncer at Boar’s Head Lounge in the mouth on March 17 around 11:30 p.m., according to an ACCPD report.
The bouncer declined EMS care but was bleeding from the mouth. He said the man came up from behind and hit him, according to the report.
An off-duty Boar’s Head manager who witnessed the battery told police the man was upset because the bouncer removed a woman from the bar earlier that night.
The man “ran off” after hitting the bouncer, but the manager followed him and detained him with the help of some bystanders, according to the report.
Police transported the man to Clarke County Jail, according to the report.
Woman evades tab at Centro Bar
A woman left Centro Bar without paying her $74 tab on March 17, according to an ACCPD report.
The manager told police the same woman had left before paying her tab on a previous occasion, but the bar did not notice until “well after the incident,” according to the report.
The woman had ordered 14 drinks, according to the report.
An employee at a neighboring establishment gave police the name of an Instagram account they believe belongs to the woman but was unsure if it was her actual name, according to the report.