Woman calls 911 dispatchers repeatedly, verbally harasses them
On July 16, 911 dispatchers received over 20 calls from the same woman who was verbally harassing them, according to an Athens-Clarke County Police Department report.
The woman was cursing at the dispatchers, saying statements such as, “I don’t give a fuck,” and “I am a fucking lawyer, and I want to know what the fuck is going on," and to "wake the fuck up,” according to the report.
Dispatchers repeatedly told the woman that her issue was a civil one and that unless she wanted to be charged with the misuse of 911, she needed to stop calling.
The woman did not stop calling, according to the report. The woman identified herself in the calls, and officers were also able to recognize her voice.
A judge signed four warrants on the woman, according to the report.
Woman on narcotics runs into highway
Officers and paramedics were dispatched to the Jones Petroleum on Jefferson Road around 5 a.m. on July 16, in response to a woman behaving erratically and making suicidal statements, according to an ACCPD report.
Upon the officers’ arrival, the woman was sweating profusely and “shouting at the top of her lungs about the United Nations,” according to the report. She also accused officers of trying to sexually assault her.
According to the report, the officers then informed the woman they were there to help her. The woman told the officers to shoot her and then ran into the highway in front of oncoming traffic.
Shortly after officers pursued her, the woman fell to the ground in the highway, where she was handcuffed and led back to the sidewalk. While on the ground, the woman uncontrollably moved her body and continued to shout, according to the report.
Paramedics arrived soon after the woman was handcuffed, and she was taken to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center. According to the report, the woman was high on a narcotic drug.
The officer does not intend to pursue charges, according to the report.
Men steal around $100 worth of steaks from Kroger
On July 17, police responded to a call from the Kroger on College Station Road about two men shoplifting around $100 worth of steaks, according to an ACCPD police report.
Upon arriving on scene, police spoke with the manager, who said she saw two men putting steaks into their backpacks in the meat section. When the manager approached them, the men put the steaks on the floor and acted as if they would move on, according to the report.
The two men then turned around, grabbed the steaks and fled in a tan Chevrolet Trailblazer, according to the report.
This incident was caught on store cameras. The manager will be obtaining a copy of the video to be put into evidence.