Presents stolen by attic intruder
On Nov. 25, police responded to a call regarding burglary. Upon arrival, officers were told a person reached down from the attic and grabbed a stack of presents, according to an ACCPD report.
The victim told police that she had left presents on the top step of a case of stairs, just below the attic access. According to the report, the victim then left the room.
The report said that the victim heard footsteps while she was in the other room. Upon returning, she found no footprints in the carpet but the presents were gone.
The gifts were wrapped in Paw Patrol wrapping paper and were worth approximately $60, although the victim could not remember exactly what they were, according to the report.
The victim’s attic is shared with the house next door. The reporting officer searched the neighbor’s attic and did not find anything, but noted in the report that the attic was unsecured.
Fired employee returns to open shop
Police responded to Popeyes on Highway 29 regarding a trespassing person on Dec. 2. After arriving on the scene, the ACCPD was told that a former employee, terminated the day before, had returned to work without permission of the establishment, according to a report.
The ACCPD said that the police were called the previous day, but the trespasser had left before a formal warning of criminal trespass was established.
The fired employee had returned to work in the morning and, using his set of keys, began to open the store. According to the report, the trespasser said that he had called the supervisor the previous day and confirmed that he was not actually fired.
When asked by police, the supervisor stated that the man was terminated and requested the man be warned of criminal trespass and told to return the keys. According to the report, after being told this, the man then drove away with the keys.
The man later returned to the area, parking on a nearby vacant lot with another former employee. The report said that the two were protesting the restaurant’s treatment of its employees.
While the trespasser did not return to the property, the other fired employee entered the building. The staff told police that the woman announced she was a customer, bought a drink and instructed her daughter to drop the drink on the floor, which she did.
Man attempts to get free drink, employee throws drink back
On Dec. 1, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department responded to a report of an assault. The victim stated that at approximately 7 a.m., an employee at the RaceTrac gas station on Atlanta Highway threw a drink at him, according to an ACCPD report.
The report said that the victim entered the store to use a free drink voucher he had obtained from RaceTrac’s rewards program. When the employee tried to scan the voucher, it would not process.
The man had tried to use the voucher the week prior, and, after it would not scan, paid for the drink in full. According to the report, the man did not wish to pay again for the drink.
After the man said this, the employee responded that the man should pour the drink out. According to the report, the man refused and started to walk away, leaving the drink on the counter.
The man told police that the employee then threw the drink at him, but missed him and instead hit a nearby shelf, according to the report.