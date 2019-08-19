Bicyclist crashes into trailer in Normaltown
A woman crashed into a parked trailer on Hiawassee Avenue near Boulevard on Aug. 13, according to an Athens-Clarke County Police Department incident report.
The woman was sitting on the ground and “covered in blood” when the responding officer arrived on the scene, according to the report. Her bicycle sustained “disabling damage” — the front spoke was bent backward and the tire and the wheel were bent in at least three places. The woman tried to avoid the trailer but was unable to do so, according to two witness accounts.
Emergency Medical Services transported the woman to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center, according to the report.
Pizza Hut employee strikes coworker
The manager of the Pizza Hut on Hull Road asked one of her employees to leave work “due to misconduct” when the employee allegedly struck a different coworker in the face on Aug. 9, according to an ACCPD incident report.
According to the report, the victim was holding the door open when the suspect walked out of the door, said “I’m going to fight a bitch” and hit the victim, who sustained a wound to her nose. The suspect left the scene in a light gray car, possibly a Honda CRV. “Two independent witnesses” allegedly saw the incident occur and gave stories similar to the victim’s account.
The responding police officer visited the suspect’s listed address but did not make contact with anyone, according to the report. The officer did not see a vehicle matching the description given by the victim.
Police bicycle damaged by drunk driver
A man allegedly ran over a parked police bicycle during a traffic stop on Broad Street on Aug. 9 at approximately 12:40 a.m., according to an ACCPD incident report.
The responding officer parked his bicycle in front of the vehicle and walked to the driver’s side because the vehicle’s headlights were not illuminated. The suspect allegedly accelerated and hit the bicycle, according to the report.
According to the report, the suspect allegedly kept accelerating after the officer gave commands to stop. The officer reached into the car, turned off the ignition and took the keys “to prevent [the suspect] from escaping.” The suspect exited the car and allegedly exhibited signs of alcohol intoxication.
The suspect said he had one beer at his residence an hour before the incident, according to the report. He declined a sobriety test, and the officer “deduced” the suspect was driving drunk “due to the totality of the circumstances.”
The suspect was cited for driving under the influence of alcohol and driving without illuminated headlights at night. The suspect was charged with obstruction of a law enforcement officer due to him allegedly not following the officer’s commands and damaging the officer’s bicycle.
