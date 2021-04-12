Man steals parking sign
A man stole a “no parking” street sign and attempted to put it in a dumpster on North Lumpkin Street on April 3, according to an Athens-Clarke County Police report.
When police signaled emergency blue lights and turned towards the dumpster, the man started running away. Police chased the man approximately one block until he stopped and said he was “done running,” according to the report.
The man, who was under 21, appeared to be intoxicated. He said his friends told him to grab the sign and “take it somewhere,” according to the report.
The man was taken to Clarke County Jail for public intoxication, underage drinking and obstruction of a law enforcement officer, according to the report.
Woman drinks whole bottle of vodka, argues with mother
A woman drank an entire bottle of vodka and began arguing with her mother and throwing things around her mother’s house and yard on April 1, according to an ACCPD report.
The woman’s mother reported the two started arguing when the mother prohibited the daughter from drinking more alcohol, according to the report.
The mother reported a chip in the wood of the door frame was due to her daughter’s behavior but wasn’t sure if it happened when her daughter hit her head against the door frame or threw her phone at it, according to the report.
Police noticed pillows and objects thrown around the house and the wreath from the door located in the yard.
Police found the woman at another address and escorted her back to her mother’s house. The woman was attempting to locate another bottle of vodka she ordered online in the bushes in front of the house. After police questioned the woman, she was arrested for criminal trespass to property and simple assault, according to the report.
Burger King employee steals customer’s credit card info
A Burger King employee stole credit card information from a customer on March 14, used it to pay for a hair stylist appointment and attempted to use it to purchase items online, according to an ACCPD report.
The owner of the credit card told police the clerk at Burger King “kept her card for longer than normal,” and two days later received an alert from her bank about someone attempting to use her card to make an online purchase. There were three attempts to charge $373.43 and one attempt to charge $128.39 to the card, according to the report.
The credit card owner noticed another transaction for $25 at a hair salon. She contacted the hair salon to find the suspect using her card and was given the name, phone number and email address used to make the appointment, according to the report.
Police confirmed the suspect had worked at Burger King at the time of the incident, but the suspect said the phone number and email address supplied by the hair salon did not belong to her. She denied using the card number to buy anything, according to the report.
Despite saying the email did not belong to her, the suspect said the hair stylist had notified her that police had asked about the card. The hair stylist told police she had contacted the suspect through email, and police determined that if the email did not belong to the suspect, she would not have gotten the notification, according to the report.
Police received an arrest warrant for the suspect on March 31, according to the report.