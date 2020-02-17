Burger King manager steals bank deposits
The now-former store manager of Burger King on U.S. Highway 29 North allegedly stole bank deposits totaling $7,699 between Jan. 17 and Jan. 21, according to an Athens-Clarke County Police Department report. The manager has since been fired from Burger King.
When confronted, the manager admitted to taking the deposits and said her son had recently died, yet the reporting person said the manager’s son is still alive, according to the report. The reporting person filed the report with the police department on Feb. 6. The report did not specify if the money had been returned to Burger King.
Man attempts to steal more than $150 worth of steaks from Walmart
A man attempted to steal eight steaks worth $153 in total from Walmart on Lexington Road on Feb. 5 around noon, according to an ACCPD incident report.
Officers searched the area but were unable to make contact with the man. The Walmart loss prevention employee said they would like to have the man prosecuted and barred from the store.
The man “stuffed the steaks into his pants” and ran away as the co-manager tried to stop him. He dropped the steaks and his phone as he ran, and the steaks were recovered and his phone was entered into evidence.
Woman asks homeless woman to pick up fraudulent prescription
A woman asked a homeless woman to pick up a fraudulent prescription for codeine for her in exchange for money at Piggly Wiggly on North Avenue on Feb. 5 at approximately 1:20 p.m., according to an ACCPD incident report.
The pharmacist noticed the prescription was fraudulent and filled the codeine syrup bottle with water so the woman would believe it had been filled and took a picture of the car she walked back to, according to the report. No one was arrested and the woman who requested the prescription is unknown.
The homeless woman was soliciting for money at Walmart when the woman approached her. The woman gave her the name the prescription was under and told her she couldn't pick it up because she had lost her ID. She gave the homeless woman $120 and told her she could keep the change after picking up the $60 prescription, according to the report. The pharmacy called the doctor’s office to verify the prescription when it was first called in on Dec. 31, 2019, and found that it was fraudulent.
