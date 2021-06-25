Burger King managers get physical
Two Burger King managers got into a verbal argument, which later turned physical, around 8 p.m. on Friday, June 18, according to an Athens-Clarke County Police report.
The managers were arguing over an employee eating food for free while on the clock, according to the report. As the argument heated up, one manager slapped the other in the face.
The other manager then grabbed a broom and began swinging it at her, according to the report.
The manager who slapped the other in the face was arrested for simple battery. The other manager did not want to press charges.
Man exposes self in T-Mobile
On Friday, June 18, around 1 p.m., police responded to a silent alarm at the T-Mobile on Atlanta Highway. Upon arrival, a woman explained that there was a suspicious man inside of the store.
The man was pulling his pants down inside of the store and showing his private parts, according to the report.
The manager of Plato’s Closet, which is next door to the T-Mobile, approached the scene and said they were having issues with him as well, requesting that he be barred from the location.
The man was informed that he was barred from both T-Mobile and Plato’s Closet for two years, according to the report.
Stolen vehicle found in Cook Out drive-thru
A police officer was at Cook Out on Tuesday, June 22, around 10 p.m. when he discovered a vehicle in the drive-thru line with a cardboard license plate that said “GA TEMP TAG” with the number listed.
When the officer ran the tag, he discovered the vehicle was stolen out of College Park, according to the report.
The officer then approached the vehicle, opened the passenger door of the car and ordered the driver to hand over the keys. The woman complied and was also ordered to move out of the drive-thru line.
According to the report, the woman’s daughter was in the back seat of the vehicle. The officer asked if she knew anyone in the area who could take care of her daughter in the event they took her into custody, but the woman reported the two were from North Carolina and did not know of anyone in the area. For this reason, police decided to not put her in custody.
The vehicle was confirmed stolen and towed to the College Park Police Department, where they will decide whether to pursue charges. The vehicle was a rental that the woman had stopped paying for.
The woman was released and told she may have a warrant for her arrest at a later date, according to the report.