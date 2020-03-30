Cali N Tito’s burglarized
An unknown person broke into Cali N Tito’s on Cedar Shoals Drive on March 20 between 4-5 a.m., according to an Athens-Clarke County Police Department report. The person caused about $50 worth of damage to the front door and stole $40 from the tip jar and an unknown amount of cash from the three cash registers.
The report did not specify if warrants have been sought yet. The man who responded for Cali N Tito’s was unable to access video footage at the time the report was made or determine how much money was taken from the registers, according to the report.
There were pry marks on the front and side doors and several footprints on the scene, “possibly from Vans,” according to the report.
Car set on fire on Noketchee Drive
An unknown person set fire to a car parked on Noketchee Drive on March 21 at about 2:15 a.m., according to an ACCPD report.
The report did not specify if warrants were sought. Video footage showed a person in a hoodie start the fire in the car. The officer took fingerprints from the car but they were likely unusable, according to the report.
According to the report, a friend called the woman who owns the car and said she saw a man in the woman’s driveway. When the woman checked on her car, she found it on fire and was able to extinguish the fire before law enforcement arrived.
$2,400 in cash stolen from vehicle
An unknown person stole $2,400 in cash from a vehicle parked on Rocksprings Court on March 24 between 3:40-5:30 p.m., according to an ACCPD report.
The owner of the vehicle provided the names of two men she noticed near her vehicle when she went inside her home, according to the report. The report does not specify if warrants are being sought yet.
The owner noticed the smell of cigarette smoke in her vehicle when she got back into her car even though she does not smoke. She then found the cash missing from her wallet, according to the report.
