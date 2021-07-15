Man tries to buy energy drink, gets car stolen
On July 7 around noon, a man went inside Golden Pantry on West Broad Street to purchase an energy drink. While standing at the checkout, he saw someone drive off in his car, according to an Athens-Clarke County Police Department report.
The man had his keys with him but left his car running while inside of the store. The car was a push start, so it could be driven without the keys as long as the engine was on.
Soon after the car was stolen, police arrived on scene, according to the report. They were notified that the vehicle was seen speeding through University Oaks, nearly hitting a pedestrian.
Officers found the car parked in front of a building at the University Oaks apartment complex, according to the report. The car was returned to the man on scene.
Boyfriend allegedly leaves notes on ex-girlfriend’s car
Around noon on July 8, an officer was dispatched to speak with a woman in reference to a man, whom she believed to be her ex-boyfriend, leaving notes on her car, according to an ACCPD report.
The first note appeared on her car on May 20 while she was at a gas station. The woman said she never saw anyone near her car, but someone told her there was a note as she was leaving.
The note said, “[Victim’s name], I miss you beautiful. P.S. I’m sorry.”
On July 7, the woman received another note on her window while she was working at Zaxby’s on Atlanta Highway, according to the report.
The note said, “[Victim’s name], I miss you. I’m sorry I fuck things up. You’re truly beautiful. Text me if you want to know…”
According to the report, the woman and her friend sent a text to the number, but there was no response. While the woman could not confirm if her ex-boyfriend was leaving the notes on her car, the wording of the notes made her suspicious.
The woman does not believe that the man is harmful. Police advised the woman to start parking near well-lit areas while at work and near a camera so the person can be caught, according to the report.
Rack Room Shoes scammed out of nearly $1,000
On July 8, Police were contacted by a Rack Room Shoes employee who said the store was scammed out of $971.91 earlier that month, according to an ACCPD report.
The employee said a woman arrived at the store to receive a refund after saying she was called a racial slur by another employee. The woman claimed that corporate authorized the refund immediately in order to avoid a lawsuit, according to the report.
To further intimidate the employee into giving her a refund, the woman also knew the names of the corporate employees at Rack Room Shoes.
The suspect in this case is a well-known scam-artist who has used this same theft ploy repeatedly in the past several months, according to the report. The suspect is currently wanted across the state of Georgia for theft charges.