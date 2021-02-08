Catfish blackmails man for money
An unknown person catfished an Athens man and blackmailed him for money on Feb. 2, according to an Athens-Clarke County Police Department report.
The man told police that he had “exposed himself” to the catfish, and they had recorded his actions. The catfish then blackmailed the man into sending them $200, according to the report.
The man told police he sent the catfish $100 through Western Union and a $100 Walmart gift card. The money he sent via Western Union went to an address in the Ivory Coast, according to the report.
The catfish told the man that they would contact his friends and family via social media, according to the report. The man gave police the fake name the catfish used, as well as the phone number he had used to contact them.
Man slashes ex’s friend’s tire
A man repeatedly tried to gain access to the apartment his ex-girlfriend was in and slashed the apartment resident’s tire on Jan. 31 around 10 p.m., according to an ACCPD report.
The apartment resident, whom the man’s ex-girlfriend was visiting, told police that the man was “persistently” knocking on the door and tapping on windows around the apartment. The man admitted to police that he had slashed a tire on the apartment resident’s vehicle, according to the report.
The man’s ex-girlfriend told police that their relationship ended about four months ago and the two were still friendly. However, upon her return to Athens, the man began to harass her and follow her around. She reported that the man had called her over 140 times and texted her about 350 times, according to the report.
The woman told police that the man had repeatedly entered her apartment complex and knocked on her door or stood below her bedroom window. Police advised the woman about the process to receive a temporary protective order, according to the report.
Woman arrested for DUI after hit-and-run
Police arrested a woman who had been involved in a hit-and-run for DUI around 8 p.m. on Feb. 1, according to an ACCPD report.
After receiving a report about the hit-and-run, police found the woman’s car on the side of the road with substantial damage. The woman appeared to be asleep in the car, according to the report.
When police woke the woman up, she became frantic, trying to open the window and find her driver’s license. Police asked her to exit the vehicle, but the woman refused. Officers then had to enter the vehicle and pull the woman out, according to the report.
After pulling the woman out of the car, officers noticed that she smelled like alcohol and was struggling to stand. Upon arrival at the jail, the woman said she was unable to stand after getting out of the police car, so police took her to the hospital, according to the report.