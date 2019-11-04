Child sustains scrapes, broken glasses after altercation with adults at playground
A 13-year-old sustained scrapes and had broken glasses after being hit and kicked by several adults at North Grove apartments on Old Hull Road on Oct. 22, according to an ACCPD incident report.
The 13-year-old and another child were seen “play fighting” on the playground before the other child became upset and left, stating she was going to “tell her mom,” according to the report. Approximately 20 minutes later, several adults came to the playground and began hitting and kicking the 13-year-old girl.
An adult witness told police her child also was hit several times during the altercation. The main 13-year-old victim had broken glasses, ripped pants and open wounds on her knees, likely from “being drug across the ground,” according to the report. Police watched surveillance video of the incident but were not able to identify any of the suspects.
Women attempt fraud of more than $3,000 after $13,000 taken from same account that day
Two women attempted to withdraw approximately $3,500 from a savings account at First American Bank & Trust on Oct. 25 after four other withdrawals totaling $13,260 had occurred from the same account at two other First American Bank locations in Athens the same day, according to an Athens-Clarke County Police Department report.
The teller was suspicious that the driver wouldn’t pull the car forward enough for her to see the driver’s face. The women left when the teller asked them to wait while she got the money, leaving behind the license, debit card and withdrawal slip they came with, according to the report.
One of the account holders had her license and debit card stolen when she was the victim of an entering auto on Sept. 17. The debit card was disabled on the same date as well, according to the report.
Four counterfeit $100 bills attempted to be used over ten week period
Four incidents occurred where individuals attempted to use counterfeit $100 bills in a 10-day span, the first on Oct. 17, when a man at an unspecified address paid for a delivery made by Cosmic Food Delivery with a fake bill, according to an ACCPD report. This occurred again on Oct. 21, when another delivery was requested to the same address under a different name. The delivery drivers accepted fake $100 bills during both instances and did not realize the bills were fake until later.
On a different occasion, a man asked someone for change and handed the person a $100 bill at Goodwill on Oct. 27, but the person believed it was counterfeit and ripped it up, according to an ACCPD report. Later that day, a man with a similar description as the Goodwill suspect tried to use a counterfeit bill at Fatz Cafe.
The suspect left toward Athens Gardens Apartments on both of these occasions, according to the report.
