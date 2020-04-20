Citations and warning issued to group violating shelter-in-place order
The police chief issued citations and a warning to several men in a group of people gathered at a house on Arch Street on April 16 at about 4:35 p.m. for violating the shelter-in-place order issued by Gov. Brian Kemp, according to an Athens-Clarke County Police Department report.
This was not the first time the same group of people at this residence had violated the ordinance, according to the report. The police chief issued citations to three men and gave a warning to another man who did not live at the house. They were warned that they would be taken to jail if they returned to the residence.
The owners of the house were not issued citations but were told that it was their responsibility to keep people from gathering at their house or they could be cited as well, according to the report.
Woman found two men sleeping in her apartment
A woman found two unknown men asleep in her apartment on Rolling Ridge Drive when she arrived home on April 10 at about 2:35 p.m. after being incarcerated for two months, according to an ACCPD report. The men allegedly stole about $340 worth of items, including a bed frame, a microwave, a TV and an end table, which were gone when she arrived at her apartment.
No one fitting the description was found when officers searched the area, and the report did not specify if warrants have been sought.
The men woke up and left out the front door when the woman came in, according to the report.
Man arrested after shoplifting from ALDI, Walmart and Lowe’s
A man stole about $72 of clothing from Walmart on Lexington Road on April 13 between 1:50-2:10 p.m. and $200 of groceries from ALDI on Gaines School Road between 6:15-30 p.m. on the same day, according to two ACCPD reports.
An employee of ALDI followed the man out of the store and asked if he had paid. The man pulled a black handgun out of his pants, pointed it at the employee and told him to stop following him, according to one of the reports. The employee returned to ALDI to call the police.
The man was arrested during a traffic stop on April 14 for previous warrants of aggravated assault and three counts of felony shoplifting that were from the ALDI case and two prior incidents at Lowe’s that occurred during March, according to one of the reports. An officer sought additional warrants for criminal trespassing and felony shoplifting for the Walmart incident.
The man was known to theft prevention employees at Walmart. He was wearing “identical” clothing during the ALDI and Walmart incidents on April 13, according to one of the reports, and he also had the same clothing in his possession when he was arrested. The man had also been previously barred from Walmart for shoplifting in Aug. 2019.
