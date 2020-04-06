Contents of storage containers stolen, including $30,000 of office equipment
Personal information from 30,000 to 40,000 clients and about $30,000 of office equipment were stolen from Classic City Bonding on Rowe Road between March 1 and March 24, according to an Athens-Clarke County Police Department report.
The wife and the daughter of the man who sold two storage containers to Classic City Bonding allegedly cut the locks on the containers, where the items were held behind the business, according to the report. The report did not specify if warrants are being sought.
During the incident, one of the witnesses told the suspects the containers belonged to the owner of Classic City Bonding, but the suspects told the witness the owner was dead, according to the report.
La Fiesta burglarized on College Station Road
Two masked burglars broke into La Fiesta on College Station Road and stole the cash register drawer early in the morning on March 27, according to an ACCPD report.
There was a broken window in the front door, and the back door was not secured when police arrived, according to the report. The keyholder for La Fiesta was given a case number.
There was $250 worth of damage to the doors and the stolen cash register drawer is valued at $200. One of the burglars was seen on video footage running from the cash register to the front door, where he broke the window with a crowbar before exiting the restaurant. He returned with another man and they used crowbars to pry at the cash register, eventually leaving with the drawer, according to the report.
Wires cut on cash registers inside Zaxby’s
A burglar cut the wires on three cash registers at Zaxby’s on South Barnett Shoals Road early in the morning on March 27, according to an ACCPD report.
The registers were turned over, and all the wires had been cut. A $300 register holder was taken from underneath the counter, according to the report. The manager told officers they thought they had video footage and would provide the footage for evidence, according to the report.
The manager said nothing else was missing, but there were pry marks on the wall next to the front door.
