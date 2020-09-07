Couple scammed out of $80,000
An unknown person scammed a couple out of $80,000 between Aug. 24 and Aug. 29 after offering them the opportunity to enter into a sweepstakes, according to an Athens-Clarke County Police Department incident report.
The couple were told they had to pay in order to cash a check they received in the mail. During the week that followed, several transactions were taken out of their account and charges were still occurring when the report was filed, according to the report.
The couple’s daughter, who was the one communicating with police, told officers she did not know the name of the company but she would email copies of bank records and other documentation to the police, according to the report.
Man connected to Target thefts by gummy bears
A man stole various items during multiple shoplifting incidents from Target on Atlanta Highway between June 2 and Aug. 24 from Target on Atlanta Highway, according to an ACCPD incident report.
The man is connected to all the shoplifting cases by his credit card number, which was used in the first three incidents, and the involvement of gummy bears in all of his thefts.
An officer recovered about $141 worth of items which included gummy bears the man stole on Aug. 24 from the man’s residence but did not arrest him at the time. Charges will be sought after evidence from all the cases has been reviewed, according to the report.
The man also stole a Roku stick valued at about $40 on June 2, a shirt valued at about $13 on June 5 and a scooter valued at $300 on June 9 by scanning the barcode of the gummy bears or less expensive items instead.
Man steals container of mail from USPS truck
A man stole a container of mail from a U.S. Postal Service truck near Cone Drive and Zebulon Drive on Sept. 4 at about 11:30 a.m., according to an ACCPD incident report.
According to the report, a vehicle pulled up next to the mail truck, and a man “jumped out” of the vehicle and reached through the window to grab the container while the mail carrier was putting mail in mailboxes.
The exact quantity of mail is unknown, but the container was more than half full, according to the report.
