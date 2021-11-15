House broken into, barbecue sauce on walls
On Nov. 8, an Athens man called the police in reference to a burglary that had occurred the previous day at Hallmark Mobile Home Park, according to an Athens-Clarke County Police Department report.
The complainant told police that one of the homes’ front windows had been broken and the home appeared to be entered by an unknown person. The report states that the man did not know who the window was broken by or how.
The report said that the burglar moved the refrigerator and tore up the wall behind it. There were drawings on the wall in what appeared to be barbecue sauce. According to the complainant, the drawings appeared new.
According to the ACCPD, there are two buildings on the property that are vacant. The complainant said that he had drilled the doors of the buildings shut to deter trespassers.
The ACCPD has set up house checks for the property.
Pie theft turns into hit-and-run
On Oct. 9, ACCPD reported a hit-and-run that took place in the Walmart parking lot on Lexington Road. According to the reporting officer, the accident took place after the suspect’s boyfriend stole from the store.
The ACCPD said that the suspect exited the store with her boyfriend, entered the vehicle and backed into another car. The suspect then got out of her vehicle to assess the damage and proceeded to drive away, the report said.
According to security footage within the store, the woman’s boyfriend rang up a frozen pie, valued at $3.08, at the self-check-out register. He then placed that pie on top of the registers and bagged a more expensive pie, valued at $4.97, according to the report.
Because the suspect has a past record of stealing from local businesses, the reporting officer will be seeking a warrant, despite the theft amount being less than $2, according to the report.
Couple trashes booth at restaurant
On Nov. 10 just before midnight, ACCPD responded to a call at China Star on Atlanta Highway regarding a disturbance. The reporting officer was able to arrive on scene within a minute of the complaint, according to an ACCPD report.
The officer encountered a man and a woman, who appeared upset, outside of the restaurant. The report said the woman began telling police of her dissatisfaction with her meal.
She continued that the restaurant owner then came over to the table, “got in her face” and became belligerent. The woman said that the owner refused to let her leave so she hit him with her pocket book and threw her plate on the floor.
Another officer discussed the matter with the owner, who said that the woman complained about her food and was told to leave if she wasn’t happy. According to the report, the owner then said that the woman hit him and the man threw his plate on the ground.
Security footage later obtained supported the testimony of the owner, with both customers breaking plates. After the situation diffused, the woman struck the owner again, according to the reporting officer.
The owner declined to press charges but told the reporting officers that he wished to ban the two from the establishment for two years.