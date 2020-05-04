Employee steals $3,200 of merchandise from Dollar Tree
A Dollar Tree investigator told police that an employee admitted to stealing $3,200 worth of merchandise from Dollar Tree on Lexington Road over a two-month period beginning in March, according to an Athens-Clarke County Police Department incident report.
The investigator said the employee rang items up at wrong prices, according to the report. The investigator told officers the employee made a written statement admitting to the theft, and that he had video footage and receipts from multiple events.
The ACCPD is continuing to investigate this incident to determine how much was taken each day, the report said.
Dumpster catches fire at Arby’s on South Barnett Shoals
An unknown person set fire to a dumpster at Arby’s on South Barnett Shoals Road on April 18 at about 9:30 p.m., according to an ACCPD report.
The fire department put the fire out but was unable to determine what caused it. Only the plastic dumpster cover, valued at $100, was damaged, according to the report.
The manager was notified by someone in the drive-thru that the dumpster was on fire. According to the report, a man eating inside the dumpster enclosure told officers he noticed the fire and jumped in to try and stomp it out but was unable to.
$625 stolen from a car on Newton Street
A man stole $625 in cash from a wallet after entering a truck parked on Newton Street at West Hancock Avenue on April 27 at about 9:40 a.m., according to an ACCPD report.
Officers were unable to find the man, but prints were taken off the truck, according to the report.
A witness took a picture of a man “standing suspiciously” by the truck before the man opened the unlocked door and took the money, according to the report. The man then ran behind a building on the other side of the street.
