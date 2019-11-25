Vehicle flips on GA-10 Outer Loop
A vehicle flipped and landed upside down after taking “an abrupt turn to the right” and leaving the road while heading west on GA-10 Outer Loop about a quarter-mile east of Jefferson Road on Nov. 21 at approximately 8 a.m., according to an Athens-Clarke County Police Department incident report. Aside from cuts on his lip and hands, the driver sustained no other visible injuries.
After taking the abrupt turn, the vehicle left the road, struck an embankment with its front right corner and “rotated counter clockwise, vaulted and came back down” on the rear corner, according to the report.
The driver was left suspended upside down by his seatbelt and crawled out through a broken window. He was moving on his own but was “non-communicative” when officers arrived and when he was being questioned at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center, where he was taken, according to the report.
Jordans, checks stolen from duplex
A woman and her boyfriend arrived at her duplex on East Paces Drive to find it ”ransacked” and burglarized on Nov. 20 at approximately 7:50 p.m., according to an ACCPD incident report.
The suspect stole more than $1,500 worth of items including a gun, approximately 8 bullets, four pairs of Nike Jordans shoes, two cell phones and several checks addressed to the woman totaling more than $11,500, according to the incident report.
The woman suspected her ex-boyfriend and his friend might have been involved due to an argument between them and her current boyfriend the night before, according to the report. Officers are investigating the incident.
Woman sets off alarm after falling asleep inside Hodgson’s Pharmacy
A woman told police she fell asleep inside Hodgson’s Pharmacy before the store closed, setting off a burglar alarm on Nov. 20 between approximately 6:40 and 7:50 p.m., according to an ACCPD incident report. The woman said she “was leaving her home to try to get away from problems” with unspecified people.
The owner of the store told police she could see a woman inside on surveillance camera footage. Officers entered the store and commanded anyone inside to come out, and the woman appeared and said she had fallen asleep inside the store’s janitorial closet when she came in around 5 p.m., according to the report. When she awoke, the store was closed, and she planned to wait until the store opened in the morning to leave.
Police searched the woman to see if she had stolen anything, but they did not find anything missing from the store at the time. UGA Police Department officers arrived and stated the woman was reported missing the day before. The owner of the store said they would not press charges unless they found anything else missing later on, according to the report.
