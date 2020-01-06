Man found asleep at the wheel
Police found a man sleeping in the driver’s seat of a vehicle around 3 a.m. on Dec. 24, according to an Athens-Clarke County Police Department report.
According to the report, police knocked on the driver’s window for 45 seconds before “the driver looked at officers standing outside his vehicle and went back to sleep.” The driver woke up and fell asleep multiple times before comprehending the situation. The police officer smelled alcohol coming from the inside of the vehicle and asked the driver if he had been drinking, to which the driver replied, “but I am not driving.”
According to the report, the officer told the driver the vehicle was in drive and the man’s foot was on the brake. The driver continued to say he was not driving.
The driver consented to a field sobriety test, which he did not pass, according to the report. The driver was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and transported to Athens-Clarke County Jail.
Man punched in face at Cloud bar
A man was struck in the face in Cloud Bar on Dec. 29 at approximately 1:19 a.m., according to an ACCPD report.
According to the report, the victim was sitting inside the bar when he was approached by another man who “struck him in the face without provocation.” The victim lost sight of the man who punched him in the bar.
The victim told police he was talking with a woman at the bar, who his friends later told him was the assailant’s ex-girlfriend, according to the report. The assailant told police he “became emotional and struck” the victim when he was talking with the assailant’s ex-girlfriend.
The assailant told police he attempted to contact the victim to offer to pay for his medical bills. The responding officer told the assailant to not attempt to contact the victim. According to the report, the victim planned to press charges, and police notified the assailant he was to be charged with aggravated battery.
Woman collides with call box, arrested on DUI charge
A woman crashed into a call box near Timothy Woods Apartments on Dec. 30, according to an ACCPD report.
The officer said he asked the driver if she was OK and smelled a strong odor of alcohol from her. When asked if she hit the call box, the women responded with “I don’t know,” according to the report.
The driver’s side rear window of the car was shattered and the driver’s side front tire was flat. The call box was broken from its base where the car collided with it before the car came to a stop at a nearby gate, according to the report.
The officer arrested the woman on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol and transported her to ACC Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.