Driver crashes into cars at dealership, leaves scene
A man crashed his car into two different vehicles after being asked to leave the Hyundai of Athens dealership on Atlanta Highway on July 3, according to an ACCPD incident report.
The driver was asked to leave because he was “getting rowdy” with an employee at the dealership, an employee told police. The employee called the police and the driver left the scene, according to the report.
Police identified the driver at his listed home and arrested him on two counts of failure to report an accident, according to the report. He was transported to the Clarke County Jail.
Disorderly man tased after refusing to leave hospital
A man who was allegedly “yelling and cussing” at hospital staff refused to leave Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center around 12:30 p.m. on July 3, according to an ACCPD incident report.
Hospital staff informed the man he was barred from the premises for 2 years, but he pretended to be asleep while they were speaking to him. According to the report, the man was tased twice while officers attempted to place him in handcuffs for multiple warrants for probation violation.
Police transported the man to the Clarke County Jail. According to the report, officers had to restrain the man in a chair at the jail and place a spit mask over his mouth.
Motorcycle stolen from residence
A man told police his Harley Davidson motorcycle was stolen from his residence between June 22 and June 23, according to an ACCPD incident report.
The victim had last seen his motorcycle the day before, according to the report. He told police he had both keys for the motorcycle and did not know who would take it.
