DUI driver hits three vehicles, found with open beers
A driver police believe was intoxicated struck three vehicles before he was stopped for speeding through the parking lot of the Rail billiards hall on Mitchell Bridge Road on Nov. 29 at approximately 11:20 p.m., according to an Athens-Clarke County Police Department report. The van did not have its headlights on and “was driving quite dangerously.”
When police arrested the man, the responding officer recognized him from a bar earlier that night, where he had already been “extremely intoxicated,” according to the report. Police found two open beers and suspected cocaine inside the man’s vehicle, and he had urinated and vomited on himself by the time he was arrested.
The man was arrested on eight charges, including possession of cocaine, an open container violation, attempting to elude law enforcement, according to the report. The man was also charged with failure to report a collision after striking unattended vehicles and driving under the influence.
1,300 CDs stolen from residence
An unknown person stole a thousand CDs valued at $4,500 from a storage building behind a house on Danielsville Road on Nov. 27 between 2 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., according to an ACCPD incident report. Police noted the door to the storage building had a “slight pry mark” on the frame.
The following day, someone stole 300 CDs, one or two bottles of liquor and a case of beer from the same building between 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., according to a separate report.
The man suspects one of his neighbors might be responsible for the burglaries, but his security cameras were not “hooked up.”
Power rake stolen from worksite
An unknown suspect stole a Glenmac Harley Power Rake worth $5,000 to $6,000 from a worksite on US-29 between Nov. 26 and Dec. 2, according to an ACCPD incident report.
The owner of a landscaping company realized the power rake was gone when he returned to the site on Dec. 2 at approximately 5 p.m., according to the report. The man noticed tire tracks “in the dirt of the median” he thought were from the piece of equipment. He told responding officers that no one had access or permission to move the rake.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.