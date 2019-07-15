Drunk man yells through traffic cone in downtown
A man was yelling “obscenities” through a traffic cone at another man at a convenience store near Centro Bar just before 2 a.m. on June 27, according to an ACCPD report.
An officer told the man to put the cone down, but he continued yelling through it. According to the report, the man was acting drunk and admitted to drinking recently. Police arrested him for public intoxication and transported him to the Clarke County Jail.
Car vandalized with obscenities, keyed
An unknown person keyed all sides of a man’s 2001 BMW 530i and wrote the word “hoe” on the car hood, according to an ACCPD report. The tires were flattened and one of the front windows was broken.
The victim told police he did not know who would have vandalized his car, but he has seen someone drive a similar looking car through his neighborhood, according to the report.
Employees get into physical fight at Taco Bell
Two Taco Bell employees had an argument which resulted in a fight on June 27, according to an Athens-Clarke County police report.
According to the report, the manager grabbed a broom or mop handle and hit the employee with it. The employees provided conflicting accounts to police. A witness confirmed the manager’s account.
The manager told police she would not press charges, and she would wait for another manager to arrive and sort out the issue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.