Former employee embezzles $7,400 from car dealership
A former employee stole at least $7,400 from Athens Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram on Atlanta Highway from Sept. 4, 2019 to April 27, 2020, according to an Athens-Clarke County Police Department incident report.
The report did not specify if warrants are being sought.
The chief financial officer of the dealership stated he had located 16 instances when the former employee kept customers’ insurance co-pays when they were paid in cash and gave them fake receipts, according to the report.
The former employee resigned on April 28 when the CFO tried to schedule a meeting with her, according to the report.
Two men burglarize house on Northcrest Drive
Two men burglarized a house on Northcrest Drive on June 4 between 11 a.m. and 1:15 p.m., according to an ACCPD incident report.
One of the men was arrested for the burglary and an entering auto that occurred earlier in the week when he returned to the house the next day. Officers will be seeking warrants for burglary, possession of cocaine and drug-related objects, possession of tools for commission of a crime and entering auto, according to the report.
The men drove a blue SUV and stole various items of clothing, furniture and technology, totaling about $6,000. Items stolen include a mattress, a large TV and a motorized scooter, according to the report.
Responding officers noted the house had been “ransacked.” When one of the men returned the next day, a neighbor recognized him and stood in front of the vehicle to prevent him from leaving until officers arrived. While searching the vehicle, officers found stolen items from the house, cocaine and evidence connecting the man to an entering auto that happened earlier in the week, according to the report.
Man attempts to steal a motorized cart from Walmart
A man attempted to steal a motorized cart, which is valued at $2,500, from Walmart on Lexington Road on May 29 at about 5:10 p.m., according to an ACCPD incident report.
Officers found the man riding the cart down Reed Street. The man stated he couldn’t carry all his belongings and did not want to get his shoes wet, but planned to return the cart later.
A loss prevention representative at Walmart decided to press charges and the man was handcuffed and taken to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center after telling an officer that he felt suicidal. Officers will be seeking warrants for theft by taking and possession of methamphetamine, according to the report.
