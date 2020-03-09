Woman hits brother-in-law at Athens Wok
A woman hit her brother-in-law with a plate in the kitchen of Athens Wok on East Clayton Street on Feb. 29 around 9 a.m., according to an Athens-Clarke County Police Department report. They were both employees.
The woman was arrested, charged with battery and damage to property, and taken to the jail, according to the report. The woman and her brother-in-law live in the same house, so police considered the incident family violence.
The brother-in-law told officers the woman broke a plate over his head after an argument escalated “into a yelling match.” He had a small cut on his head, according to the report.
The woman told officers the brother-in-law had told her to hit him and she grabbed a plate and held it above her head, but her sister stepped between them, pulling the man away and accidentally causing him to fall, hit his head on the sink and break dishes. Yet officers noticed cuts on the woman’s hand that appeared to have been caused by a plate splintering.
KFC burglarized, cash stolen
A burglar stole $183 in cash from registers inside KFC on Atlanta Highway between 10 p.m. on March 1 and just before 8 a.m. on March 2, according to an ACCPD report.
An employee found the drive-thru window “busted” on the morning of March 2 and one of the security cameras had been knocked loose from the ceiling, according to the report. The employee told officers no one on-scene had access to the video footage, and the store did not have an alarm system at the time of the incident.
Police told the employee to call back if they were able to access the video footage, according to the report.
19 perfume bottles stolen from Victoria’s Secret
An unknown individual stole 19 perfume bottles worth $1,050 from Victoria’s Secret at Georgia Square Mall on March 2 around 5 p.m., according to an ACCPD report.
Store employees told officers the corporate office would have video footage of the incident, according to the report.
None of the employees witnessed the theft but heard alarms at the front of the store going off. An employee who had stocked the shelves earlier was able to identify what had been stolen as 11 perfume bottles worth $58 each, four bottles worth $78 each and four bottles worth $25 each, according to the report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.