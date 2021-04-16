Man with Knife Believed 'Russians' Were After Him
A man who was stopped while holding a folding knife on South Milledge Avenue on April 12 told police “Russians were trying to get him,” according to an Athens-Clarke County Police Department report.
The man ran from officers through yards until police stopped and detained him on Davis Street. He told police he was staying in a local hotel.
The man told police he heard hundreds of airplanes while in the hotel room and could see men in the woods near the balcony. He told police he had to “get away” from the men because he had a “bad feeling,” according to the report.
The man said he was going to buy a pistol to protect himself and asked police what he should do if he got shot, according to the report.
Police determined the man was under the influence of methamphetamine. The man refused medical services and was allowed to leave, but police did not give him his knife back, according to the report.
Altercation with Ex-roommate at Silver Dollar Bar
A woman reported her ex-roommate's boyfriend pushed the bouncer of Silver Dollar Bar and threw a drink on her on April 9, according to an ACCPD report.
The woman encountered her ex-roommate and her boyfriend at the bar in downtown Athens. The couple began to “cause trouble” in the bar, and the woman notified the bouncer to deescalate the situation, according to the report.
The boyfriend then pushed the bouncer and the woman. The ex-roommate also pushed the woman. The boyfriend threw a drink on the woman before the bouncer escorted the couple out of the bar, according to the report.
Police later found the ex-roommate on the sidewalk without her boyfriend and arrested her. The woman called police again and said her ex-roommate’s boyfriend was “chasing [her] around the street,” according to the report..
Trespass at Delta Tau Delta house
A man was barred from the Delta Tau Delta fraternity house for two years on April 14 for trespassing on the property, according to an ACCPD report.
One of the residents told police fraternity brothers noticed two people setting up camp on the property a few days prior, using the fraternity’s table and wood. The resident told the people to leave, but only one individual left, according to the report.
The man was advised of the barring and left without incident, according to the report.