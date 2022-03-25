Dumpster illegally filled with tires
On March 12, the owner of Padgett Business on Hawthorne Park alerted the Athens-Clarke County Police Department that 30-45 tires had been illegally thrown in the dumpster in the business’ parking lot, according to an ACCPD report.
The reporting officer found that two dumpsters had been completely filled with tires. The report said that while the sanitation department can dispose of tires, there is a $3 fee per tire.
According to the report, the business’ camera was not plugged in so there is no video footage. The owner told police that this is not the first time this has happened.
Fight breaks out at Beef ‘O’ Bradys
On March 17, two men were eating dinner at the Beef ‘O’ Bradys on Barnett Shoals Road when a fight broke out between them, an ACCPD report said.
According to the victim, the two men had gone through three pitchers of beer and discussed being able to handle life in prison. The aggressor became angry, leapt out of his seat and repeatedly punched the victim in the face.
The officers found and arrested the man down the street. The report said that many officers were required to arrest him and he attempted to kick, punch and headbutt them.
Mailboxes targeted with shovel
On March 14, approximately 10 mailboxes were damaged on Meigs Street and the surrounding area by individuals in a black pickup truck driving down the street and using a shovel to hit mailboxes, according to an ACCPD report.
One resident said she heard shouting at about 11:30 p.m. and saw two men jump off the bed of the truck, strike her mailbox with a shovel and a bat and drive down the street.
According to the report, the men repeated this at the next house.
Another ACCPD report said that houses were also damaged along Church Street.