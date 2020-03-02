Men fight outside Cutters Pub

Two men fought each other outside of Cutters Pub on East Clayton Street on Feb. 23 around 2:20 a.m., according to an Athens-Clarke County Department report. Both men were arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.

One of the men jumped over the railing in front of the pub and began to punch the other man, who punched him back. The man who jumped over the railing said the other man threw a glass at his head and had verbally abused his friends, according to the report. He told police he was defending himself.

Four or five other people tried to pull the men apart once they started fighting, and police officers eventually separated the men and placed them in handcuffs, according to the report.

Six cases of beer stolen from Walmart

A man stole six cases of beer at Walmart on Lexington Road on Feb. 21 and 22, according to an ACCPD report. Police will be seeking warrants for the man, who has a history of shoplifting.

The man picked up the beer and walked out of the store during each incident, stealing approximately $150 worth of beer in total. According to the report, he walked through the self check-out the first time and through a register lane the second time before exiting the store.

Police received information that the man also stole beer from Kroger on 700 AL-15 North on Feb. 21 but a report has not been filed yet, according to the report.

Man driving stolen vehicle arrested

A man driving a stolen vehicle was arrested near the intersection of Kathwood Drive and Newton Bridge Road on Feb. 11 around 4:30 a.m., according to an ACCPD report.

The man was charged with felony theft by receiving stolen property and four traffic offenses, according to the report. The vehicle had been involved in several shoplifting incidents in the area, so the man’s clothing and around $90 in cash he had with him were seized as evidence.

The man was fleeing from police and driving at a high speed. Police officers detained the driver, who had driven the vehicle off the road and into mud, according to the report.

The driver, who was slurring his speech and smelled like marijuana, was described as being “out of it.” The man told officers he did not know the car was stolen, according to the report.