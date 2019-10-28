Former employee of Athens Resource Center for Hope steals more than $4,500 in forged checks

A former employee of Athens Resource Center for Hope was recently accused of stealing money from the business by writing checks to herself from the company’s business account between April 11 to May 9, according to an Athens-Clarke County Police Department report.

The suspect told an employee at an accounting firm the checks were for paying bills for ARCH, according to the report. The employee at the firm signed the checks before they were filled out. The suspect then wrote the checks to herself, deposited them into her personal account and adjusted ARCH’s information in Quickbooks, the company’s accounting program.

The three checks were for $2,265.36, $1,500 and $800, according to the report.

Kentucky elected official arrested for public intoxication downtown after Georgia-Kentucky game

A Kentucky elected official was arrested after attempting to incite a fight in 100 Proof bar following the University of Georgia and Kentucky football game on Oct. 19 at approximately 11 p.m., according to an ACCPD report.

The man had “'squared up' at” two women in the bar, according to the report. He also tried to fight the employee who removed him from the bar.

The man was arrested and charged with public intoxication. While seated in the back of the ACCPD patrol car, the man informed the officer he was a Clerk of Court in Kentucky.

Two forged Oxycodone prescriptions given used at CVS

Two forged prescriptions for Oxycodone were given to employees at CVS on Alps Road, the first on Oct. 17 and the second on Oct. 19, according to an ACCPD incident report. Both fake prescriptions had forged the signature of the same doctor.

After the incident on Oct. 17, the pharmacist realized the signature of the doctor was forged when another prescription arrived from his office with a different signature, according to the report. The pharmacist contacted the doctor’s office about the fake prescription, and they said the person wasn’t one of their patients, and they hadn’t written the prescription.

The Oct. 19 fake prescription was printed on different paper than the doctor usually used, the pharmacist told police.

The vehicle the suspect was driven away in on Oct. 19 was found abandoned at the Alps Village shopping center after the suspect left on foot down Baxter St., according to the report.