Former Walmart employee steals over $27,000 over several months
A former customer service manager at Walmart on Lexington Road stole over $27,000 from the store from Feb. 1 to June 11, according to an Athens-Clarke County Police Department incident report.
According to the report, officers are continuing to investigate the incident before pursuing a felony theft warrant against the former employee.
The former employee stole about $27,158 by taking cash from the money recycler and the self-checkout registers, according to the report.
A Walmart loss prevention employee showed officers video footage and documentation of the former employee stealing from the store “on a consistent basis,” according to the report.
Over $3,000 stolen from multiple businesses at Georgia Square Mall
An unknown person burglarized at least two businesses in Georgia Square Mall between 6 p.m. on July 3 and 10:30 a.m. on July 4, according to ACCPD incident reports. The person stole about $2,495 from Mandarin Express and $50 in cash and a security system hard drive worth $500 from Pink and Main.
The person broke into a safe under the register at Mandarin Express and took the money from several safe deposit bags. The manager of Mandarin Express told officers he thought the person must have known the code to the safe, because there were no signs of forced entry, according to the report. Officers noted that the person seemed to be aware of where surveillance cameras were located.
An employee from Pink and Main noticed the cash drawers from the cash register lying on the floor and that the desk had been rifled through. She also noticed pry marks from a screwdriver on the metal door and frame. Security footage of a man walking past Pink and Main at around 7 a.m. was placed into evidence.
Man arrested after burnouts while drunk on West Broad Street
A man was arrested for drunk driving on West Broad Street on July 4 at about midnight, according to an ACCPD incident report.
The man told the officer he had consumed three-fourths to a quart of whiskey and was arrested after refusing to take a field sobriety test, according to the report. The man blew a .332 and a .335 when a breath test was administered to him at a police substation downtown. He was transported to Clarke County Jail.
The man told officers he decided to “do a burnout” because it was July Fourth, according to the report. The responding officer noted the thick cloud of smoke and the smell of burnt rubber when he arrived at the scene from the car’s tires on the pavement. The man also said he drove to the laundromat and back.
