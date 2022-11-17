Gucci bag, other items stolen from woman’s car
On Nov. 9 around 1 a.m., a man entered an unlocked automobile in a neighborhood off Ruth Street, and took a woman’s gym bag and other belongings, according to a report from the Athens-Clarke County Police Department.
The report said the man was caught on a neighbor’s Ring doorbell camera trying to enter the neighbor’s car and was seen walking toward the woman’s house.
The man stole a gym bag along with items such as Beats headphones, Lululemon shorts, a black Gucci purse, two credit cards and a U.S. passport. The value of these items is more than $2,000, according to the report.
Man denied phone call, knocks over drink machine
On Nov. 8 around 11 a.m., a man knocked over a drink machine at the Chevron gas station on Hawthorne Avenue, according to an ACCPD report.
An employee told police the man wanted to use the store phone, the report said. When the employee told the man that he could not use the phone, he knocked over the drink machine and ran out.
The man was seen on video footage wearing a white shirt and blue pants with white stripes on them, but police were unable to locate the man, the report said. The cost of the damage to the machine is unknown.
Two dump truck trailers stolen from Westwood Sheds
Two dump truck trailers were stolen from Westwood Sheds of Athens and another was unaccounted for sometime between Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. and Nov. 8 at 7 a.m., according to an ACCPD report.
The owner told the officer that two trucks were taken from a back lot and driven out the rear gate, which was broken. According to the report, the pole that was holding the gate’s lock in place was bent so the lock would slide off.
The combined value of the trucks is almost $30,000 and the damage to the gate is estimated to be about $250, the report said.