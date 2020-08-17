Gun pulled in neighbor dispute
Police responded to reports of a gun drawn during a fight in a residential driveway on Laurie Drive around 2:15 p.m. Aug. 16, according to an Athens Clarke County Police Department incident report.
Police did not see a gun on any of the five people in the driveway when they arrived. The resident told police that he had been washing his car when his neighbor’s son pulled up in a car, got out and tried to provoke him into a fight. The resident said his neighbor’s son also threatened to get a firearm from his car, and the resident said he would get a firearm too, according to the report.
Three witnesses, including the resident’s neighbor and his son, told police that the resident obtained a firearm and waved it around during the altercation. Witnesses who had been further away from the incident told police that the resident appeared to have hit or pushed one of the closer witnesses. All parties involved declined to press charges, according to the report.
Man says ex-wife threatened to cut his throat
A man told police his ex-wife had previously threatened to cut his throat while police responded to a reported child custody dispute after the man tried to drop his children off at their mother’s house Aug. 16 and finding that she was not home, according to an ACCPD incident report.
Police told the man that he would have to take his ex-wife to court for violating their divorce decree. The man then told police that he had saved a voicemail from May in which his ex-wife said she would “cut his throat and put him in the ground,” but the recording was on an old phone. The man said that he had not wanted to get police involved when he received the voicemail, according to the report.
The man also told police that his ex-wife had previously reported him for terroristic threats against her, but that the case had been dropped in court. Police did not find any history of this report, but did find history of the man and his ex-wife both calling 911 regarding the whereabouts and custody of their children, according to the report.
Woman gives man a ride in rental car, which he then steals
A woman drove herself and a man who had a suspended license to Quick Pantry on Newton Bridge Road around 3 p.m. Aug. 14, when he stole the rental car she had driven him in, according to an ACCPD incident report.
The man had taken the keys to go sit in the car while the woman was in the store, but when she exited, the man and the vehicle were gone. The woman unsuccessfully tried to contact the man multiple times before she reported the vehicle as stolen on Aug. 16, according to the report.
The car was rented under the woman’s father’s name, but she was the only driver listed for the vehicle. The woman and her father both told police they wanted to press charges, according to the report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.