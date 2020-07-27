One gunshot fired after an argument inside Waffle House on West Clayton Street
At least one shot was fired outside of Waffle House on West Clayton Street after an argument broke out between customers and employees on July 19 at about 3 a.m., according to an Athens-Clarke County Police Department incident report.
The people involved in the incident are unknown, according to the report. A single 9 millimeter shell casing was found nearby.
Customers attempted to fight one of the Waffle House employees after several customers argued with employees about a dirty table. The group exited the restaurant, where someone shot into the air once, according to the report.
Witnesses told officers no one appeared to have been struck by the gunfire and everyone left the area after the shot was fired.
Woman barred from North Avenue Laundry after trying to swing from ceiling fans
A woman was barred from North Avenue Laundry for two years after climbing on top of washers and trying to swing from ceiling fans on July 19 at about 5:55 p.m., according to an ACCPD incident report.
The woman told officers she understood her barring notice before being taken to the hospital, according to the report.
The woman was high on an unknown drug, according to the report. She climbed on top of washers and dryers and rolled around. She also attempted to grab and hang from the ceiling fans and refused to leave the business when asked by an employee.
Two men steal over $100 of beer from Murphy’s Express, flee from law enforcement
Two men stole several cases of beer from Murphy’s Express on Lexington Road worth $105 in total on July 19 at about 3:15 p.m., according to an ACCPD incident report.
After a car chase, one of the men was arrested. Officers are seeking warrants for both men. The man arrested had six previous shoplifting convictions. The other, identified by his license plate, had two previous shoplifting convictions.
The men fled Murphy’s Express in a green vehicle after an officer arrived and began to walk towards them, according to the report. Officers pursued the vehicle as it traveled down Lexington Road.
It came to a stop near Lexington Road and Timber Creek Drive where the passenger jumped out and ran toward the woods while the driver continued to drive down Lexington Road, according to the report. Officers were able to detain the passenger near the tree line.
