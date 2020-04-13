Hardee’s on Lexington Road burglarized
A cash register valued at $250 and $100 in cash were stolen from Hardee’s on Lexington Road around 3 a.m. April 8, according to an Athens-Clarke County Police Department report.
There was $250 worth of damage to a door that had been pried open. Other burglars have used a similar method — entering commercial buildings for “easy cash” — in recent incidents in the Gaines School Road and Barnett Shoals Road area, according to the report.
The restaurant’s alarm system wasn’t working, but security cameras caught footage of the burglary. A man was seen in the video prying open the door and taking the cash register from the drive-thru area, according to the report. The man was wearing a shirt to cover his face, but fingerprints were collected from the scene.
Bullet holes found in woman’s bedroom wall
A resident discovered bullet holes in her bedroom wall on April 6 at her home on Loblolly Drive, according to an ACCPD report.
The woman left her home early that morning and returned around 4:30 p.m. to find bullets lodged in the wall and bedroom TV, according to the report. Police found bullet casings in the road in front of the house. Neighbors told police they heard four to five gunshots and tires screeching as a car sped away, but no one said they saw the shooting.
The resident seemed to have no idea why this would have happened, according to the report. She was given a case number and police set up extra nighttime patrols of the area.
Wallet, USB drives possibly stolen from car at gas station
A man told police his car may have been burglarized on April 1 at the Apex gas station on North Avenue, according to an ACCPD report.
A man noticed his wallet and four flash drives were missing but initially thought he might have misplaced them, according to the report. After calling his bank about the missing card, he learned someone had been using the card since it had gone missing, according to the report. The man told police his wallet contained his driver’s license, insurance cards and bank card.
The stolen wallet was valued at $150 and the four USB drives were valued at $80, according to the report. A $600 overdraft fee was also charged to the stolen bank card when someone used it to spend an additional $400.
