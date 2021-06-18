Couple scammed into sending money
A couple was scammed into sending money over the phone to a man who claimed to be a SunTrust Bank employee, according to an Athens-Clarke County Police Department report.
The man received a phone call around 6 p.m. on Friday, June 11, from someone who claimed to be an employee at SunTrust Bank. The alleged employee told the man that there was suspicious activity on his bank account from Birmingham, Alabama, according to the report.
The alleged employee said he was going to help the couple get refunded through a new service the bank offers with the money sending app Zelle. He helped the man set up an account with the app and had the man give the passcode for each transaction, according to the report. In total, there were 10 transactions totaling $1,717.
The man’s wife said the phone number the alleged employee was calling from was SunTrust Bank’s actual phone number, but it was not in service the night of their call.
The man later contacted SunTrust Bank, spoke with a real employee and found out they were scammed.
Homeless man sleeping inside of Belk
A homeless man was found sleeping inside Belk on Atlanta Highway. Police were called to the scene on Saturday, June 12, according to the report.
The man was also caught trying on various clothing from the store and wearing it around the property, according to the report.
He was barred from the Belk for one year and was escorted off the property.
Woman found wandering naked in street
A woman, possibly on meth, was found unclothed, walking in the middle of the street at the North Avenue and Willow Street intersection on Saturday, June 12, according to a police report.
The woman screamed and yelled at most people she interacted with, saying everyone was robots, pedophiles and rapists. When people approached the woman, she called them various slurs and asked for them to die, according to the report.
The woman was advised to get out of the road and given a shirt, which she put on. She was told she needed to get checked out for treatment, according to the report.
Upon refusing treatment, she was put into handcuffs and transported to Piedmont Athens Regional. The woman did not seem to know where she was.