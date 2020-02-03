Hospital patient attacks security guards
A patient at Piedmont Athens Medical Center on Prince Avenue attacked two hospital security guards Jan. 25, according to an Athens-Clarke County Police Department report.
Police arrested the patient on charges of battery, according to the report. She was acting “disorderly” and threw her cellphone at one guard before lunging at him. The other guard attempted to restrain the patient, who then bit him on the arm, causing “visible injury.”
The patient told the security guard she had hepatitis C after she bit him.She later told police she did not actually have hepatitis, according to the report.
The patient told police she bit the guard because he had pinned her, which she said hurt her. She said she lunged at the other guard because he had kicked her phone but said she “wasn’t going to hurt him,” according to the report.
Group of people assaulted outside BB&T
A group of four men and two women assaulted another group outside BB&T on East Broad Street around 2 a.m. on Jan. 25, according to an ACCPD report. The suspects left the scene before police arrived and no arrests were made.
The four victims were walking out of a bar when one of them bumped into a woman from the other group. The woman and her five friends began swearing and using racial slurs toward the victims before some of the assaulters hit one of the victims in the face, knocked him down and began kicking him, according to the report.
When the victim’s friends tried to intervene, the suspects assaulted them, hitting one in the face multiple times. All four victims had visible injuries, according to the report.
Two children steal bicycles from Walmart
A 15-year-old boy and a 12-year-old boy stole two bicycles from Walmart on Lexington Road on Jan. 27, according to an ACCPD report. After they were caught and detained, one of the boys was released to his mother and the other was released to his sister.The bikes were returned to Walmart, according to the report.
The boys had seen police driving behind them when they abandoned the bikes and attempted to flee.When police caught them, the boys both provided fake names. One of the boys had been barred from the Walmart prior to the incident. The other was barred for two years for stealing the bikes, according to the report.
