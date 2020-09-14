House keys go missing, betta fish disappears at The Woodlands
Two women told police that their house keys had gone missing from their home in The Woodlands on Sept. 2, and strange things began to go missing over the course of a week, including a betta fish, according to an Athens-Clarke County Police Department incident report.
One of the women noticed that small amounts of food would go missing from time to time. She also said on Sept. 9, she was in her room upstairs and heard noises from downstairs, and came down to find the front door unlocked and the lights on in her roommate’s room. Her roommate said that she had not come home nor left her lights on, according to the report.
Her roommate got home around midnight that night, and noticed that her betta fish was gone. Police advised the women to contact management and have the locks changed, and one of the women said she is already in the process of doing so, according to the report.
Woman who had COVID-19 coughs into another woman’s face at Kroger
A woman coughed into another woman’s face at the Kroger on Alps Road on Sept. 10 after the victim asked store management to make an intercom announcement reminding people to wear a face mask, according to an ACCPD incident report.
The victim told police she had gone into the store and seen around six people not wearing masks. One of those people heard her asking a manager to make the announcement and began arguing with her. The victim said she walked out of the store but the woman followed her out, according to the report.
The victim told police the woman got within 2 feet of her and coughed into her face. The woman also told her that she had COVID-19 three weeks ago and “didn’t have to wear a mask anymore.” The victim left and drove to a police station to speak with officers, according to the report.
Woman gets glass in eye during altercation with her children’s father
A woman was left with glass in her eye and injuries on her face after getting into a physical altercation with the father of her children after they argued over child care on Sept. 9, according to an ACCPD incident report.
The woman told police that the man had picked her up from work to take her to her mother’s home, and they had argued on the way. The woman later returned to her own apartment, and the man showed up and the two argued outside of his car. The woman poured Gatorade onto his car seat and the two got into a physical altercation outside, according to the report.
The woman took the man’s car keys and wallet, and he took her phone during the altercation, which moved inside the apartment. The woman closed the door to separate the two, but they continued to argue through it. The woman sent one of their children outside with the man’s wallet to trade for her phone, but she had lost the key during the fight and she couldn’t find it, according to the report.
The two continued to argue through a window near the door, when the man began banging on the glass and eventually busted through it, getting glass in the woman’s eye. The man left and police were unable to locate his vehicle. Police will be seeking warrants against him, according to the report.
