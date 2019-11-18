100 cartons of cigarettes stolen, $13,500 in damage caused in burglary at Piggly Wiggly
An unknown person stole approximately 100 cartons of cigarettes from Piggly Wiggly on North Avenue, according to an Athens-Clarke County Police Department report. The person tried to gain access to an ATM and a safe at the Piggly Wiggly, causing approximately $13,500 of damage on Nov. 9 between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m.
An employee first noticed an alarm speaker on the ground that had been mounted on the brick wall outside when she went to open the store in the morning. When she went inside, she found the ATM machine “torn apart,” according to the report. The suspect had also sawed the hinge from a safe in the office but was unable to break into it.
Damage was also done to a door in the stockroom and an alarm keypad that had been pulled off the wall, according to the report. Ceiling tiles were damaged where a camera had been pulled out. The suspect was able to gain entry through an emergency door that was not secured. Surveillance footage captured the incident, but the suspect’s face was concealed.
According to the report, the alarm company called the owner of the store at 1:36 a.m. and again at 5:30 a.m., but the police were not notified either time.
Owner of Champy’s Chicken “jumped” after confronting customers for berating servers
The owner of Champy’s World Famous Fried Chicken was “jumped” by two customers when she confronted them for berating servers about getting their meals for free at about 8 p.m. on Nov. 9, according to an ACCPD incident report.
As the group left the restaurant, the owner followed them to ask them to not return and was dialing 911 when she was thrown on the ground by one of the customers and kicked in the ribs by the other, according to the report. She had a busted lip and a broken fingernail from the altercation.
According to the report, the third customer who was with the two who “jumped” the owner remained calm and returned to the scene after dropping off the other two people involved and provided officers with the suspects’ names.
$400 in loose change stolen from car, recovered
A man was arrested for entering an automobile and stealing a jar containing approximately $400 in loose change from a car on Little Oak Street on Nov. 6 at approximately 6:45 p.m., according to an ACCPD report.
Officers found the man, who ran away from them, according to the report. They lost sight of the man but found a backpack containing the jar of coins in the woods. Another officer told the responding officers the man’s identity and said the man’s mother lived on the same street as the victim.
The mother confirmed that her son was there and allowed officers to speak with him. The man was “still sweating and breathing heavy” from running away when officers spoke with him. According to the report, the man was also arrested for obstruction of a law enforcement officer.
