More than $43,000 worth of vehicles, technology and clothing stolen
Approximately $43,300 worth of items, including a dirt bike, two all-terrain vehicles, 12 pairs of name brand jeans and various technology items were stolen at a townhouse on Research Drive between 9 p.m. on Oct. 2 to 7 a.m. on Oct. 3, according to an Athens-Clarke County Police Department incident report.
Two all-terrain vehicles, three TVs, a dirt bike, a gold necklace with a Jesus pendant, Apple AirPods, Beats earbuds, a MacBook Pro computer, an iPad, seven pairs of Gucci jeans and five pairs of Versace jeans were taken from the apartment, according to the report.
The unidentified suspect entered the apartment by breaking in through the basement door. According to the report, ATV tracks were found on the property, and a neighbor stated he heard “what sounded like a weedeater” at approximately 6:30 a.m.
The report did not list any known suspects, but police found a potential fingerprint at the townhouse.
Pedestrian struck by ACCPD motorcycle downtown
A man told police he was struck by an ACCPD motorcycle while crossing at the intersection of East Clayton Street and College Avenue on Sept. 22 at approximately 3 a.m., according to an ACCPD crash report the man filed at a police station on Oct. 8.
The pedestrian said he was in the crosswalk while the walk signal was lit as a group of officers on motorcycles entered the intersection. One motorcycle “struck him from behind” and hit his left leg, according to the report.
Other officers told the pedestrian the officer “didn’t mean to do it,” according to the report. The pedestrian told the reporting officer no one checked to see if he was hurt or supplied him with a police report case number.
The pedestrian said he went home at first but decided to go to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center after his pain worsened.
Male allegedly involved in hit-and-run flees
A driver crashed his vehicle into a vehicle a woman was driving on Nellie B. Avenue on Oct. 3 at approximately 3:30 p.m. before fleeing the scene, according to an ACCPD incident report.
The responding officer followed residents’ directions to a residence on Kennedy Circle where a vehicle matching the description of the suspect’s vehicle was parked in the backyard, according to the report. In the residence, police found a man with a key to the suspect’s vehicle.
The man appeared to be under the influence of alcohol and an unknown drug, according to the report. Police arrested the man and cited him for driving with a suspended registration, driving without proof of insurance, reckless driving, and two citations for hit-and-run — one for the initial crash at Nellie B. Avenue and another for hitting a shed in the backyard of a residence on Kennedy Circle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.